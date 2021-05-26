ODP Corp (ODP): Price Up $1.86 (4.52)% Over Past Day, Up $0.71 (1.67)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ODP

At the moment, ODP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.71 (1.67%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ODP has seen 3 straight up hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ODP ranks 42nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

ODP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ODP’s price is up $1.86 (4.52%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ODP’s price action over the past 90 days.