OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OFG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

OFG stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.38.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 13.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. State Street Corp increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,910,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180,627 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 176,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 395,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 173,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

