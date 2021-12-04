Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $270.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $293.00 to $270.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OKTA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.84. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $3,412,907.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,576 shares of company stock worth $20,749,569. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Okta by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,586,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,738,000 after buying an additional 1,514,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Okta by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,797,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,745,000 after buying an additional 990,869 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

