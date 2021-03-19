Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL): Price Now Near $227.09; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ODFL

Currently, ODFL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. ODFL has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ODFL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ODFL’s price is down $-3 (-1.31%) from the day prior. ODFL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For ODFL News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ODFL may find value in this recent story:

Cowen & Co. Stick to Their Hold Rating for Old Dominion Freight Line By Investing.com

