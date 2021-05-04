Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL): Price Now Near $264.24; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ODFL

Currently, ODFL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.9 (0.72%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ODFL has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, ODFL ranks 1st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ODFL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ODFL’s price is up $2.56 (0.98%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ODFL has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ODFL’s price action over the past 90 days.

