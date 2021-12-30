Old Republic International Corp (ORI): Price Up $0.18 (0.73)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (0.65)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ORI

At the moment, ORI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (0.65%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as ORI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Insurance stocks, ORI ranks 66th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ORI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ORI’s price is up $0.18 (0.73%) from the day prior. ORI has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 and 200 day moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ORI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ORI: Daily RSI Analysis For ORI, its RSI is now at 100.

ORI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For ORI News Traders

Investors and traders in ORI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Here’s Why I Think Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today