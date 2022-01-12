OLIN Corp (OLN): Price Now Near $54.97; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OLN

Currently, OLN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.97 (1.8%) from the hour prior. OLN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Chemicals stocks, OLN ranks 16th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OLN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OLN’s price is up $1.18 (2.19%) from the day prior. OLN has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on OLN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. OLIN Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OLN: Daily RSI Analysis OLN’s RSI now stands at 68.2243.

OLN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

