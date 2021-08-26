Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI): Price Down $-3.02 (-3.63)% Over Past Day, Up $0.1 (0.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OLLI

At the moment, OLLI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (0.13%) from the hour prior. OLLI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

OLLI ranks 139th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

OLLI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OLLI’s price is down $-3.02 (-3.63%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OLLI: Daily RSI Analysis For OLLI, its RSI is now at 3.1088.

OLLI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For OLLI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on OLLI may find value in this recent story:

Ollie’s Bargain’s (OLLI) Q2 Earnings in Focus: Factors to Note

Ollie’s Bargain’s (OLLI) second-quarter results are likely to reflect supply chain pressure, higher transportation expenses and labor costs.

