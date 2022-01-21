Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI): Price Now Near $44.12; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OLLI

At the time of this writing, OLLI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.73%) from the hour prior. OLLI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on OLLI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

OLLI ranks 51st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

OLLI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OLLI’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.41%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as OLLI has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows OLLI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OLLI: Daily RSI Analysis For OLLI, its RSI is now at 49.5327.

OLLI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

