Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OLO stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. OLO has a 52 week low of $20.69 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $798,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nithya B. Das sold 20,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $710,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 941,453 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,200.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

