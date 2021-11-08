OLO Stuns With a Huge Move Up, Now Sits Near $30.8

The Hourly View for OLO

At the moment, OLO (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.44 (-1.4%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OLO ranks 31st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

OLO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

This is the 2nd day in a row OLO has seen its price head up. If you're a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Olo Inc's price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OLO: Daily RSI Analysis For OLO, its RSI is now at 97.2881.

OLO and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

