Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Shares of OCPNY opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26.

Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olympus will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Olympus

Olympus Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of precision machineries and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Medical, Scientific Solutions, Imaging, and Others. The Medical segment covers digestive, surgical, and ultrasonic endoscopy as well as endoscopic treatment tools. The Scientific Solutions segment manufactures and sells biological and industrial microscopes, industrial endoscopes, and non-destructive testing equipment.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olympus (OCPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com