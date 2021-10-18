Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI): Price Down $-0.14 (-0.46)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OHI

At the moment, OHI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.08%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, OHI ranks 160th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OHI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OHI’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.46%) from the day prior. OHI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OHI: Daily RSI Analysis For OHI, its RSI is now at 84.153.

OHI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

