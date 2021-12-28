Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI): Price Now Near $28.68; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OHI

At the time of this writing, OHI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.22 (0.77%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OHI ranks 56th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

OHI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OHI’s price is up $0.17 (0.6%) from the day prior. OHI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OHI: Daily RSI Analysis OHI’s RSI now stands at 81.0345.

OHI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error