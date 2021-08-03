Omnicom Group Inc (OMC): Price Down $-0.68 (-0.93)% Over Past Day, Up $0.63 (0.88)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OMC

At the time of this writing, OMC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.63 (0.88%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on OMC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

OMC ranks 249th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

OMC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OMC’s price is down $-0.68 (-0.93%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OMC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OMC: Daily RSI Analysis OMC’s RSI now stands at 15.5039.

OMC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

