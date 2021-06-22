On Semiconductor Corp (ON): Price Now Near $36.38; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ON

At the time of this writing, ON (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (0.8%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, ON ranks 68th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ON’s price is down $-0.12 (-0.32%) from the day prior. ON has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ON’s price action over the past 90 days.