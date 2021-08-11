On Semiconductor Corp (ON): Price Now Near $44.38; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ON

At the moment, ON (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.05 (-0.11%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ON has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ON ranks 38th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

ON’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ON’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.05%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ON has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. On Semiconductor Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ON: Daily RSI Analysis For ON, its RSI is now at 11.1111.

ON and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

