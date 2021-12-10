On24 Inc (ONTF): Price Now Near $17; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ONTF

At the time of this writing, ONTF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.53%) from the hour prior. ONTF has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, ONTF ranks 163rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ONTF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ONTF’s price is up $0.06 (0.36%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as ONTF has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on ONTF; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. On24 Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ONTF: Daily RSI Analysis For ONTF, its RSI is now at 86.4407.

ONTF and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For ONTF News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on ONTF may find value in this recent story:

