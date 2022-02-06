One Capital Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,807,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,551,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 182.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,222 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,204,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,809,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,672 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.57.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $136.27 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.52 and its 200-day moving average is $130.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

