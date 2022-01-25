OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF): Price Down $-0.51 (-1)% Over Past Day, Up $0.3 (0.61)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OMF

At the time of this writing, OMF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.3 (0.61%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OMF ranks 110th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

OMF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, OMF’s price is down $-0.51 (-1%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as OMF has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OMF’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OMF: Daily RSI Analysis For OMF, its RSI is now at 0.

OMF and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error

For OMF News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on OMF may find value in this recent story:

Carolina Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. …