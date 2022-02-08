onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s previous close.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.68.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that onsemi will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in onsemi in the third quarter worth $43,516,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in onsemi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 795,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,596,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in onsemi by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,747,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,986,000 after buying an additional 225,374 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP boosted its position in onsemi by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 423,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,376,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd grew its stake in onsemi by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 429,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,643,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

