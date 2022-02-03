Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 3,780 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 161.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 13.1% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $197.03 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $202.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.81. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

