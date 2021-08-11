Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN): Price Down $-0.18 (-1.21)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.3 (-2.04)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OPEN

At the time of this writing, OPEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-2.04%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that OPEN has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OPEN ranks 46th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Real Estate stocks.

OPEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OPEN’s price is down $-0.18 (-1.21%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row OPEN has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OPEN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OPEN: Daily RSI Analysis OPEN’s RSI now stands at 63.3333.

OPEN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

