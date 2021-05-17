Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN): Price Now Near $15.33; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OPEN

At the time of this writing, OPEN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.39 (2.61%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as OPEN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Real Estate stocks, OPEN ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OPEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OPEN’s price is up $0.21 (1.39%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row OPEN has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Opendoor Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

