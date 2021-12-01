Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.49

Shares of Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.49 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 57.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.49.

Ophir Energy Company Profile (LON:OPHR)

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Day Trading