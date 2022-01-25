Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cigna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $20.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $20.39.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.83.

NYSE CI opened at $236.42 on Monday. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.77 and a 200 day moving average of $216.80. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth $7,263,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Cigna by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,881,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

