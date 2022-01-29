Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 36.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in AMERCO by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in AMERCO by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in AMERCO by 36.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in AMERCO by 7.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $600.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $450.39 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $695.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $676.83.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMERCO news, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

