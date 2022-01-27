Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 1,164 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRB Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 20,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 22,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.39.

NSC opened at $269.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.14. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $230.15 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

