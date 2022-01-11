Oppenheimer Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.64.

SBUX opened at $106.03 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,045 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 21,345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

