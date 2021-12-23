Oppenheimer Weighs in on Blade Air Mobility, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Blade Air Mobility in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 13.4% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 192,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 43,765 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?