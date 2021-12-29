Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Trading Down 1%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) shares fell 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.52. 2,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 38,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opthea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opthea stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.27% of Opthea worth $11,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

