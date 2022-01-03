Optibase (OBAS) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is one of 73 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Optibase to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Optibase and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A Optibase Competitors 312 975 1190 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 3.62%. Given Optibase’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Optibase has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Optibase and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Optibase -14.93% -2.46% -0.92% Optibase Competitors -74.36% 8.11% 1.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Optibase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Optibase shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Optibase has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optibase’s competitors have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Optibase and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Optibase $14.87 million $6.43 million -27.40 Optibase Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 0.84

Optibase’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Optibase. Optibase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Optibase competitors beat Optibase on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd. is a real estate investment company, which engages in purchasing and operating real estate properties intended for lease and resale. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.