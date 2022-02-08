Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 8,766 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $71.17 and a 1-year high of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

