Option Care Health Inc (OPCH): Price Now Near $27.53; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OPCH

At the moment, OPCH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.85 (-3%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OPCH ranks 77th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

OPCH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OPCH’s price is down $-0.85 (-3%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows OPCH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OPCH: Daily RSI Analysis OPCH’s RSI now stands at 68.1481.

OPCH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market