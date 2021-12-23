Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $95.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.38.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $89.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $239.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares during the period. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?