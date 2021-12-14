Oracle’s (ORCL) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.36.

ORCL stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. Oracle has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,317,993 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,334,657,000 after acquiring an additional 436,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $965,088,000 after acquiring an additional 205,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

