Organon & Co (OGN): Price Up $0.16 (0.47)% Over Past Day, Up $0.26 (0.72)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for OGN

At the time of this writing, OGN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.26 (0.72%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row OGN has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, OGN ranks 61st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OGN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OGN’s price is up $0.16 (0.47%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Organon & Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OGN: Daily RSI Analysis For OGN, its RSI is now at 68.3794.

OGN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For OGN News Traders

Investors and traders in OGN may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

King Luther Capital Management Corp Takes $1.43 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,299 shares of the companys stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000. Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of []

