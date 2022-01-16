Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,799 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.03.

DVN opened at $50.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.92. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $51.45.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

