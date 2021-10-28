Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA): Price Up $1.92 (2.72)% Over Past Day, Up $0.21 (0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ORA

Currently, ORA (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.21 (0.29%) from the hour prior. ORA has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, ORA ranks 2nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ORA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ORA’s price is up $1.92 (2.72%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ormat Technologies Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ORA: Daily RSI Analysis For ORA, its RSI is now at 84.8138.

ORA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For ORA News Traders

Investors and traders in ORA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Analysts Estimate Ormat Technologies (ORA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for

Ormat Technologies (ORA) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

