Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (OCDX): Price Now Near $19.7; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OCDX

At the moment, OCDX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.68%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OCDX ranks 323rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

OCDX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OCDX’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.35%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OCDX: Daily RSI Analysis For OCDX, its RSI is now at 90.9091.

OCDX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

