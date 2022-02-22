Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Body

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Oshkosh by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the second quarter worth about $73,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $95.79 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.86.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

