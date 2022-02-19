Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Body

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSK opened at $111.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.05. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSK. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

