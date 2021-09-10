Oshkosh Corp (OSK): Price Now Near $109.25; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OSK

Currently, OSK (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.54 (-0.49%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, OSK ranks 49th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

OSK’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OSK’s price is down $-0.22 (-0.2%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as OSK has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows OSK’s price action over the past 90 days.

< OSK: Daily RSI Analysis For OSK, its RSI is now at 0.

OSK and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market