Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.50.

Oshkosh stock opened at $112.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 5.1% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 8.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 266.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 97,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

