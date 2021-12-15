Osi Systems Inc (OSIS): Price Now Near $91.7; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OSIS

Currently, OSIS (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.47%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OSIS ranks 96th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

OSIS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, OSIS’s price is down $-0.43 (-0.47%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Osi Systems Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OSIS: Daily RSI Analysis For OSIS, its RSI is now at 12.5.

OSIS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

