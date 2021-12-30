Osisko Gold Royalties LTD (OR): Price Now Near $11.94; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for OR

Currently, OR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.33%) from the hour prior. OR has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

OR ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Precious Metals stocks.

OR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, OR’s price is up $0.14 (1.17%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on OR; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Osisko Gold Royalties LTD’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< OR: Daily RSI Analysis For OR, its RSI is now at 39.8281.

OR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

