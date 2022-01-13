Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,211.21, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.74 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 40,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

