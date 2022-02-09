Ossiam Acquires 370 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ossiam grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $619,206,000 after acquiring an additional 180,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,773,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,672,000 after purchasing an additional 102,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,470,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,928,000 after purchasing an additional 351,599 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.58. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

