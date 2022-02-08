Ossiam Sells 3,278 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI opened at $405.25 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.37 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $446.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.70.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).