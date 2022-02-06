Ossiam Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ossiam decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,822 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $68,762,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth about $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after acquiring an additional 921,807 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 121 shares of company stock worth $9,750 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ED opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $87.67.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading

